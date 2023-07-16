 ISRO shows interest in setting up space museum in Punjab: CM Mann : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • ISRO shows interest in setting up space museum in Punjab: CM Mann

ISRO shows interest in setting up space museum in Punjab: CM Mann

Mann also congratulated the 30 students of government schools who witnessed the launch of the Chandrayaan III from ISRO’s Space Centre in Sriharikota

ISRO shows interest in setting up space museum in Punjab: CM Mann

The state government had sent 15 boys and as many girls selected from ‘Schools of Eminence’ to watch the launch of India’s third moon mission. Video grab- Twitter/Bhagwant Mann



PTI

Chandigarh, July 16

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Sunday said the Indian Space and Research Organisation has evinced interest in setting up a space museum in Punjab and that his government will extend full support.

Mann also congratulated the 30 students of government schools who witnessed the launch of the Chandrayaan III from ISRO’s Space Centre in Sriharikota.

The state government had sent 15 boys and as many girls selected from ‘Schools of Eminence’ to watch the launch of India’s third moon mission.

The CM said it is a matter of great pride and satisfaction that ISRO has evinced keen interest in setting up the space museum in the state.

“ISRO has expressed interest in setting up the museum in Punjab and sought a site for it and it will be provided,” he said here.

When this museum comes up, he said, the science culture in the state will get a further boost.

Speaking about students who witnessed the launch of the Chandrayaan III on July 14, Mann said most of them travelled in an airplane the first time. The Punjab government bore the entire expense on travelling, boarding and lodging, he said.

These students and their teachers stayed in the same hotel where accompanying Education Minister Harjot Bains stayed, said Mann.

He said the ISRO will be conducting space and missile programmes on around 13 projects in the future and more students will be sent.

Mann said the state government lays major thrust on completely overhauling the education system in Punjab.

On July 23, the state government will send two groups of students to Singapore, he said.

Mann said earlier also some teachers were sent to Singapore for the same training, adding the motive is to ensure teachers are able to learn about the advanced practices prevailing across the globe in the education sector.

Due focus is being laid on infrastructure and human resource development to give a fillip to the education in the state, he said.

Mann further said the state government will soon launch a bus service for girl students studying in government schools to ensure they complete their studies, he said.

#Bhagwant Mann #ISRO

