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Home / Punjab / Issuance of property cards for Lal Dora land begins across Punjab

Issuance of property cards for Lal Dora land begins across Punjab

Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh distributed property cards to 205 beneficiaries, including 160 individuals from Dairi and 45 from Thaska; says it enables owners to use their properties as collateral for loans

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 06:42 PM Apr 26, 2026 IST
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MLA Kulwant Singh hands over property card to an individual
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The process of issuing property cards for Lal Dora land has started across Punjab, enabling residents occupying such properties to secure legal ownership rights.

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Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh, while addressing gatherings in the villages of Thaska and Dairi, stated that residents living on Lal Dora land across more than 12,000 villages in the state would now be able to formally establish ownership of the land they occupy.

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Singh distributed property cards to 205 beneficiaries, including 160 individuals from Dairi and 45 from Thaska, on Friday.

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He highlighted that with proper ownership documents in place, people would now have the ability to access bank loans using their property as collateral -- an option previously unavailable due to the lack of official records.

The preparation of additional property cards is currently under way, and they will be issued to eligible individuals as they are completed, he said in the presence of Tehsildar Gurpreet Singh, Naib Tehsildar Ravinder Singh, Kuldeep Singh Samana, Thaska village Sarpanch Mahima Singh, Block President Malkit Singh, and Councillor Gurmeet Kaur.

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Speaking further, Singh said the government is working towards a lasting solution to long-standing property ownership disputes faced by residents.

He added that in Mohali, a detailed survey has been conducted to identify issues related to infrastructure such as roads, sewer systems, drainage, and street lighting. He assured that sewerage problems would be addressed and new pipelines would be installed where necessary.

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