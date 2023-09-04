Issue lookout circular for accused, says Partap Singh Bajwa

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 3

Expressing solidarity with the aggrieved family whose two sons ended their lives by suicide after allegedly being humiliated by the Jalandhar SHO, Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on Sunday sought the arrest of the accused cop and his two colleagues.

“A lookout circular must be issued to ensure that all three accused don’t flee the country. The silence of CM Bhagwant Mann on this issue demonstrates the callousness of the AAP government. Why has no statement been issued by the CM, who is otherwise known for his motormouth?” Bajwa said.

The LoP said with the recovery of the body it had been established that both the brothers ended their lives by suicide, and the SHO was falsely claiming that the mobile of one of the brothers was on for a few seconds.

#Partap Singh Bajwa