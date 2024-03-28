It appears ED is oblivious to ground realities: High Court

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 27

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has asserted that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is apparently oblivious to the ground realities. The observation came as Justice Anoop Chitkara refused to accept ED’s objection that an accused would get a chance to deal with the proceeds of crime and crucial evidence, if he was taken out of jail and granted permission to meet other persons outside the prison premises.

Justice Chitkara asserted that the objection was “far from the practicalities and the ground realities” as the family and close friends were permitted to meet a prisoner even in jail. Confinement in a jail was not isolation from society. It was a restriction imposed on an accused to stay within four walls of a complex, where people could come to meet a prisoner, and the inmates could not go out to meet them.

An inmate intending to indulge in such tactic would get an opportunity during interactions and even when he came to attend the trial. People and friends occasionally met the prisoner and such meetings could not be practically stopped. “Thus, this ground is not based on the ground realities, and it appears that the ED is oblivious to the ground realities”.

Justice Chitkara was hearing ED’s plea against an order passed in October last year by PMLA Special Judge, permitting the accused to be taken out from jail for four days in police security to enable him to procure documents to file a reply to a show-cause notice issued by the “adjudicating authority” under the provisions of the Act.

Dismissing the plea, Justice Chitkara further added another objection was that the Sessions Court did not consider the fact that the accused dissipated the proceeds of crime to the extent of Rs 22 lakh with the help of his family when he was in custody. As such, there was a possibility of his again transferring the money even in the police custody.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Enforcement Directorate