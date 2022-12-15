Punjab FM Harpal Singh Cheema inaugurates IT modules

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 14

In order to strengthen the financial management of the state, Punjab Finance, Planning, Excise and Taxation Minister Advocate Harpal Singh Cheema on Wednesday inaugurated the IT modules ‘Audit Management System (AMS), Pension Management Module, and e-Voucher System prepared by the Finance Department with the help of the National Informatics Centre (NIC).

Cheema said that these IT modules would help in streamlining financial monitoring to ensure proper utilisation of the budget while monitoring receipts and expenditures of the Punjab Government. He said that the AMS would bring transparency, accuracy and speed in the audit work, besides fixing responsibility and accountability for settling financial matters according to rules.

On the Pension Management Module, the minister said it would prove to be beneficial for pensioners as its implementation would bring simplicity to the process, besides increasing the speed in the disposal of pension cases. He said this module would be implemented in a phased manner throughout the state.

He said the e-Voucher system would prove to be another milestone toward adopting paperless mode of functioning in government work. He said this eco-friendly decision would reduce expenditure and ease the work of record maintenance.

