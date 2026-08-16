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Home / Punjab / ITBP DIG Parminder Singh cremated with state honours at Anandpur Sahib

ITBP DIG Parminder Singh cremated with state honours at Anandpur Sahib

Senior officer died in road accident near Saharanpur while returning home after training in Mussoorie

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Tribune News Service
Ropar, Updated At : 04:51 PM Aug 16, 2026 IST
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ITBP DIG Parminder Singh, who died in a road accident on Saturday, August 15, 2026.
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Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) DIG Parminder Singh was cremated with state honours at the Charan Ganga crematorium in Anandpur Sahib on Sunday.

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A contingent of the ITBP accorded the senior officer a ceremonial last salute amid a sombre atmosphere.

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Punjab Education and Local Bodies Minister Harjot Singh Bains paid his last respects to the deceased officer and expressed condolences to the bereaved family.

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Senior ITBP, police and civil administration officials, along with a large number of local residents, attended the cremation.

DIG Parminder Singh, 54, died in a road accident near Sarasawa in Saharanpur district on Saturday while returning home after completing a training programme in Mussoorie.

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He was travelling towards Ambala when his car crashed on the Dehradun-Panchkula National Highway. His driver, Ravi Shankar, also died in the accident.

Singh was posted as DIG with the ITBP in Srinagar. His native village was Chanoli in the Nurpur Bedi block of Anandpur Sahib.

Singh came from a family of public servants. One of his brothers had retired from the National Fertilizers Limited (NFL), while his younger brother is serving as a DIG in the Border Security Force (BSF). Another brother is a school lecturer. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

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