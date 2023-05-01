Items destroyed in shed fire

Abohar, April 30
Household goods kept in a shed were destroyed after a fire broke out due to a leakage from an LPG cylinder at a “dhani” (cluster of houses) near Hathianwali village on the Abohar road last evening.
The shed reportedly belonged to Harbans Lal, a teacher. A fan, cooler, cupboard and other items kept in the shed were burnt to ashes. Further loss was prevented as some people pushed the cylinder into a nearby water tank. No one was injured in the mishap.
