Items worth Rs 417 cr seized in Punjab: EC

Chandigarh: After the model code of conduct came into force in the state, various enforcement teams have seized valuables worth Rs417.26 crore till February 12. Chief Electoral Officer Dr S Karuna Raju said the Punjab excise surveillance teams had seized 48.30 lakh litres of liquor worth Rs28.95 crore. Psychotropic substances amounting to Rs319.94 crore had been recovered, besides confiscating cash of Rs29.26 crore. TNS
AAP nominee booked for code violation
Ferozepur: The police have booked Guruharsahai AAP candidate Fouja Singh for the violation of the model code of conduct and overlooking the Covid restrictions during the visit of AAP CM face Bhagwant Mann last week. The police have booked Fouja Singh under Section 188 of the IPC and 51-B of the Disaster Management Act, following a complaint lodged by the Guruharsahai Returning Officer. OC
Gidderbaha former MLA joins SAD
Muktsar: Gidderbaha former MLA Raghubir Singh Pardhan, who had joined the Punjab Lok Congress about two months ago, on Saturday night joined the SAD in the presence of party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal. Raghubir (80) had been elected as an MLA in 1992. He is a critic of Transport Minister Amrinder Singh Raja Warring. TNS
