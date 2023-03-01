ITIs to introduce 31 new courses from next session

Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, February 28

The government-run Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in the state are all set for an image makeover.

Rs 60 cr to be spent on infra Courses like solar technician, multimedia animation effects, fibre-to-home technician, smartphone technician-cum-app tester, drone service technician, radiology technician, additive manufacturing and industrial robotics technician will be introduced

An amount of Rs 60 crore will be spent on the purchase of machinery and other infrastructure. The department plans to train 3,000 5G professionals every year

Besides, courses like project engineer, system architect and ICT engineer will be started in ITIs

In order to sync with the growing industrial demand, the state government will introduce 31 new courses at its selected 20 ITIs from the coming academic session.

Doing away with obsolete courses that are not in demand, the Department of Technical Education and Industrial Training, Punjab, in consultation with industry honchos has decided to start courses like solar technician, multimedia animation effects, fibre-to-home technician, smartphone technician-cum-app tester, drone service technician, radiology technician, additive manufacturing and industrial robotics technician.

An amount of Rs 60 crore would be spent on the purchase of machinery and other infrastructure upgradation under the Strengthening for Industrial Value Enhancement (STRIVE) project of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship to improve the relevance and efficiency of skills training provided through the ITIs and apprenticeships.

The state government is bringing new electric vehicle (EV) policy. With this, the demand for electric vehicles and related technicians is bound to rise.

The new age courses also include spa therapy, advance pattern maker, automotive electrician, processing and preserving milk and preparation of milk products.

The department plans to train 3,000 5G professionals every year to cater to the demand of the industry. Besides, courses like project engineer, system architect and ICT engineer would be started in the government-run ITIs and polytechnics.

“The job scenario in the country has been undergoing a drastic change from the last few decades. In the coming years, a major part of the workforce in the country will be in jobs that require radically changed skill sets. With this in mind, we are striving to make the ITIs resource centres for providing industry-relevant skilled workforce to various trades,” said DPS Kharbanda, Director, Technical Education.

Experts said more than 50 per cent of the country’s population was under 25 years that required to focus on early skill development.