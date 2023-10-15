It’s back to learning for judicial officers

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, October 14

It is back to learning for judicial officers in the states of Punjab, Haryana and the Union Territory of Chandigarh. Making it clear that the courts were required to take in consideration the fundamental rights of the accused as well, the high court has directed the holding of an orientation course for all judicial officers in the subordinate judiciary.

For the purpose, the high court has directed the Registrar-General to coordinate with the Director, Chandigarh Judicial Academy.

“There is a dire necessity of further enlightening the judicial officers of the states of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh at the district level due to dynamism in the scope of Article 21,” Justice Jasgurpreet Singh Puri asserted.

The ruling came in a case where a judicial officer purportedly gave only 45 minutes to an accused to furnish bail and bonds, while granting default bail.

Taking up the plea through advocates Rahul Bansal and Shubham Dogra, Justice Puri ruled that impractical, unreasonable and onerous time-limit conditions could not be imposed for furnishing of bail and bonds while granting default bail. Justice Puri asserted the criminal courts considering bail matters were under an obligation to always keep in mind the fundamental rights of the accused, especially when they were under trials and presumed to be innocent, as the personal liberty of an individual was involved.