It's neck and neck in 8 Patiala segments

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, March 9

Traditionally a Congress citadel, Patiala is sure to spring surprises this time given the ouster of Capt Amarinder Singh and the emergence of AAP.

Riding on a “strong wave” in Malwa belt, AAP candidates are eager to make debut in the Vidhan Sabha from the Congress stronghold. Former CM Capt Amarinder Singh will be on toes to wrest his traditional seat with a good margin and also ensure “a solid performance” by his new political outfit.

Prominent candidates, including Amarinder Singh, ex-ministers Sadhu Singh Dharamsot and Surjit Singh Rakhra, two-time MLAs Hardyal Kambhoj and Madan Lal Jalalpur, along with Prem Singh Chandumajra, his son Harinderpal Singh Chandumajra, ex-minister Brahm Mohindra’s son Mohit Mohindra and ex-councillor Jaspal Singh Bittu Chatha are all padded up for the contest.

AAP debutants, including Balbir Singh, Gurlal Ghanaur, Dev Mann, Ajit Pal Kohli and Harmeet Pathanmajra, and BJP’s Jagdish Kumar Jagga are also hopeful of making it to the Vidhan Sabha.

PLC leaders say, “Our win is certain as the villages are voting for us due to Capt Amarinder Singh and in urban areas we are garnering votes due to the BJP.” SAD, BJP candidates believe the Patiala results would throw surprises and the divided Congress would not be able to save its citadel. A political strategist says, “There is very close contest at almost seven of the eight seats, where no one knows who has the edge.”

“At stake will be the political future of former AICC president Rahul Gandhi, who single-handedly led the Congress campaign here. He was instrumental in replacing Capt Amarinder Singh with Charanjit Channi and the announcing latter as the CM face for 2024,” he said.