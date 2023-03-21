It's net loss for food delivery agents

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, March 20

The government ban on mobile phone Internet services in view of police action against pro-Khalistan activist and ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh has taken a bite out of the earnings of businesses across the state. While food delivery outlets have witnessed a slump of up to 70 per cent in their sales, the suspension of the Internet services in the state has driven the delivery persons, who rely solely on mobile phone Internet, completely out of business.

Nearly 500 delivery persons are associated with food aggregator Zomato in Patiala alone. Navdeep Garg, who governs Zomato’s operations in Ludhiana and earlier oversaw its operations in Patiala, says the online food aggregator receives over 6,000 orders a day in Patiala and nearly 15,000 orders in Ludhiana. The orders increase on the weekends.

“The Internet outage has impacted restaurants, the company and delivery boys alike. The food delivery boys have been hit the hardest. The company is now looking into possibilities of providing Internet facilities to delivery boys to smoothen the process,” he rued.

Suraj, who oversees the delivery of food ordered online, said the delivery persons have failed to earn anything since the clampdown began. “For us, an Internet outage is akin to the closure of the business. We were forced to go offline for want of Internet services on Saturday. A delivery boy earns somewhere between Rs 8,000 and Rs 10,000 in a month. The outage since Saturday has affected us badly.”

Royal Nutrition House, a Patiala-based outlet with operations in other districts, has registered over a 70 per cent fall in the sales. The owner of the outlet, Ravi, said, “Our business is completely dependent on takeaways and delivery of online food orders. Since the clampdown, we have registered a steep decline in the number of orders. The delivery boys have also gone back home.”

The Internet outage has also impacted the services of online payment applications such as GPay and Paytm.