Jagdish Bhola, convict in Rs 700 crore drug racket, walks out of jail after 12 years

Jagdish Bhola, a former Deputy Superintendent of Punjab Police and Arjuna Award-winning wrestler, walked out from Bathinda Central Jail on Sunday after nearly 12 years of incarceration.

He was granted bail by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on May 21.

Bhola had been convicted in one of Punjab’s largest drug trafficking cases, which involved a Rs 700 crore synthetic narcotics racket.

Bathinda Central Jail Superintendent Manjit Singh Sidhu confirmed Bhola’s release, stating it took place on Sunday evening after all formalities were completed.

The High Court’s bail order comes with strict conditions. Bhola was required to furnish a Rs 5 lakh bond and surrender his passport. Additionally, he must complete a community service project — planting 100 trees within 15 days of his release.

Arrested in November 2013, Bhola was identified as the kingpin of a massive, multi-state drug trafficking network. Investigations led by Punjab Police and central agencies uncovered the illegal trade of synthetic drugs, including pseudoephedrine, with a market value exceeding Rs 700 crore.

In 2019, a special CBI court sentenced Bhola to 24 years in prison. In 2024, he received an additional 10-year sentence following a conviction for money laundering.

At the time of his arrest, authorities seized substantial assets linked to Bhola’s syndicate, including cash, firearms, luxury vehicles, and foreign currency. His case became emblematic of the alleged nexus between crime and politics in Punjab.

Bhola was once celebrated as the “King Kong” of Indian wrestling. He etched his name into the annals of Indian sports history by winning a silver medal at the 1991 Asian Wrestling Championship. His dominance on the mat earned him the prestigious Arjuna Award, bestowed upon India’s most outstanding athletes, and led to his appointment as DSP by the Punjab Government in recognition of his sporting excellence.

Despite being out on bail, Bhola’s legal troubles are far from over. His appeals in both the drug trafficking and money laundering cases are currently pending.