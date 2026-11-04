Amritsar-based Jagdish Kaur will be one of the main attendees at a day-long conclave on 1984 Sikh massacre that the BJP is organising in Chandigarh today.

Kaur's chilling testimony in the long-drawn legal battle for justice had led to the first-ever conviction of the once powerful Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in the anti-Sikh riots case.

Advertisement

It was on December 17, 2018, that the Delhi High Court overturned a trial court acquittal of late Sajjan Kumar who was charged with the murder of Jagdish Kaur's husband and 18-year-old son at Delhi's Palam Colony Raj Nagar on November 2, 1984, after the October 31 assassination of PM Indira Gandhi.

Advertisement

"The fight has been very excruciating. The system tried to break me several times. I was offered Rs 8 crore, a plot and a resettlement abroad in lieu of withdrawing the case against Sajjan Kumar. But I told them all that I am a Sardarni and I fear no one," Jagdish Kaur told The Tribune today. She will join the BJP conclave online.

The testimony of Jagdish Kaur also proved the complicity of Delhi Police in the murders.

Advertisement

The Delhi HC judgment records this fact in the case of murders of five members of Jagdish Kaur’s family in Raj Nagar on November 1, 2, 1984.

The judgment records: “At around 9 am on November 2, 1984, when Jagdish Kaur went to lodge a report at the police post, she saw that a public meeting was taking place which was attended by Sajjan Kumar who was the local MP. She heard him declare Sikh sala ek nahin bachna chahiye, jo Hindu bhai unko sharan deta hai, uska ghar bhi jala do aur unko bhi maro. She stated that she also heard the officer-in-charge of the police post ask mobsters “kitne murge bhun diye”.

The judgment adds: "At this point, Jagdish Kaur said that she had lost faith in humanity.”

Kaur did odd jobs to raise her children and continued her fight for justice. She will retell her story today.