Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Punjab / Jagdish Kaur, whose testimony did Sajjan Kumar in, to attend BJP's Sikh massacre memorial in Chandigarh today

Jagdish Kaur, whose testimony did Sajjan Kumar in, to attend BJP's Sikh massacre memorial in Chandigarh today

It was on December 17, 2018, that the Delhi High Court overturned a trial court acquittal of late Sajjan Kumar who was charged with the murder of Jagdish Kaur's husband and 18-year-old son at Delhi's Palam Colony Raj Nagar on November 2, 1984

article_Author
Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:12 AM Nov 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Jagdish Kaur's chilling testimony in the long-drawn legal battle for justice had led to the first-ever conviction of the once powerful Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in the anti-Sikh riots case.
Advertisement

Amritsar-based Jagdish Kaur will be one of the main attendees at a day-long conclave on 1984 Sikh massacre that the BJP is organising in Chandigarh today.

Kaur's chilling testimony in the long-drawn legal battle for justice had led to the first-ever conviction of the once powerful Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in the anti-Sikh riots case.

Advertisement

It was on December 17, 2018, that the Delhi High Court overturned a trial court acquittal of late Sajjan Kumar who was charged with the murder of Jagdish Kaur's husband and 18-year-old son at Delhi's Palam Colony Raj Nagar on November 2, 1984, after the October 31 assassination of PM Indira Gandhi.

Advertisement

"The fight has been very excruciating. The system tried to break me several times. I was offered Rs 8 crore, a plot and a resettlement abroad in lieu of withdrawing the case against Sajjan Kumar. But I told them all that I am a Sardarni and I fear no one," Jagdish Kaur told The Tribune today. She will join the BJP conclave online.

The testimony of Jagdish Kaur also proved the complicity of Delhi Police in the murders.

Advertisement

The Delhi HC judgment records this fact in the case of murders of five members of Jagdish Kaur’s family in Raj Nagar on November 1, 2, 1984.

The judgment records: “At around 9 am on November 2, 1984, when Jagdish Kaur went to lodge a report at the police post, she saw that a public meeting was taking place which was attended by Sajjan Kumar who was the local MP. She heard him declare Sikh sala ek nahin bachna chahiye, jo Hindu bhai unko sharan deta hai, uska ghar bhi jala do aur unko bhi maro. She stated that she also heard the officer-in-charge of the police post ask mobsters “kitne murge bhun diye”.

The judgment adds: "At this point, Jagdish Kaur said that she had lost faith in humanity.”

Kaur did odd jobs to raise her children and continued her fight for justice. She will retell her story today.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts