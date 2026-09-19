Jaggi Johal granted bail in seven more cases, release hopes rise

British national Jagtar Singh Johal, popularly known as Jaggi Johal, who has been in custody for several years in connection with multiple cases, was reportedly granted bail in seven more cases by a court on Friday, according to his legal representatives and people familiar with the development.

Johal, who is associated with the Zandiala Manjki area, had reportedly come to his native village for his marriage when he was arrested in different cases during the tenure of the Captain Amarinder Singh-led Punjab government.

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His continued detention has since drawn attention in the United Kingdom, with several British Members of Parliament and former prime ministers reportedly raising the matter with the Government of India and seeking his release.

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According to the information available, Johal had already secured bail in three cases. With bail reportedly granted in seven additional cases, his family and supporters are hopeful that the development could pave the way for his release, subject to the status of any remaining cases and applicable legal procedures.

Advocate Dinesh Lakhanpal, who practises at Phillaur-Jalandhar, said Johal had been arrested in connection with different cases in which he was allegedly suspected of involvement. Describing the latest development as a relief for Johal and his family, he said they had welcomed the court's decision.

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Lakhanpal, however, said the detailed court order had not yet been updated and that the precise legal position would become clearer once the order was available.

A local resident, Parminder Singh, also welcomed the reported grant of bail, saying Johal's release would be a matter of relief for his family and local residents. He added that court decisions should be respected and that the truth regarding the allegations and cases would ultimately be determined through the judicial process.