Jagir Kaur, Bains’ support to BJP shocker for SGPC

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, May 6

Panthic people and leaders are annoyed with two SGPC members Bibi Jagir Kaur and Balwinder Singh Bains, who are supporting BJP candidate Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal for the Jalandhar bypoll. They have questioned how they will watch Panthic interests while being in league with the saffron party.

Days after the death of former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, Bibi Jagir Kaur announced her move. The late leader was instrumental in bringing her to politics and made her a replacement of his bête noire Jathedar Gurcharan Singh Tohra, who had held the position of SGPC president for a record time. She became the first woman to be appointed as the SGPC president in 1999.

Their stand was directly opposite to the stand of the SGPC that has been slamming the BJP-led Union government for its anti-minority stand, especially against Sikhs. The SGPC has been accusing the Modi government of not offering them even hearing for the release of Bandi Sikhs, many of whom have already completed their sentence. Balwinder Singh Bains, along with his brother Simarjeet Singh Bains, is running the Lok Insaaf Party. He was elected the SGPC member in 2011.

Most of the SGPC members wondered how these two members would serve the Panth while being associated with the saffron party.

Virsa Singh Valtoha, SGPC member, said both members deceived the Panth. He added that the move had exposed her close association with BJP leaders.