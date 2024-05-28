Jagir Kaur throws weight behind expelled Kairon

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, May 27

Veteran leader Jagir Kaur on Monday sided with dismissed former minister Adesh Partap Singh Kairon, terming it to be a hasty decision by the party.

Insensitivity of leadership With the sudden expulsion of Adesh Partap Singh Kairon, the insensitivity of the Akali leadership has again started showing. The matter should have been discussed with core committee members. — Jagir Kaur, SAD Leader

Jagir Kaur said she was pained as she had rejoined SAD on the call of the party because it wanted everyone to come back and work to push it for better positioning in the Lok Sabha elections.

“With the sudden expulsion of Kairon, the same sense of insensitivity of the leadership has again started showing. The matter should have been discussed with core committee members. Even still many of them are unaware on why it had happened,” she said.

Making it clear that she is not a rebel and has no intention of quitting the party, Jagir Kaur said she felt bad for Kairon and hence had chosen to speak up for him. “Despite having a huge political legacy being the grandson of former CM Partap Singh Kairon and son-in-law of former CM Parkash Singh Badal, Adesh has been a quiet and no non-sense man. He has never gone to the media and spoken a word against any one. He has had no interference in the party. Everyone has a feeling that he has been misunderstood and the step taken against him is too harsh”, said Jagir Kaur.

She added, “I have had a word with the family. The reason for his expulsion, as we understand, is that he was in favour of holding small gatherings at a common place or houses of well-known people in the villages, but our candidate Virsa S Valtoha had been insisting for bigger rallies. The Kairon family was of the opinion that since Independent candidate Amritpal Singh’s followers had made the contest a ‘dharam di ladai’, the atmosphere was not conducive to hold rallies. Both Kairon and Valtoha have had their own style of campaigning. Even when I had contested from the same seat in 2019 poll, Kairon had just held multiple small meetings. Ideally, the party should have made both of them sit together and resolved the matter. The wrong decision has been taken at a crucial time.”

