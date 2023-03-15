Jagir Kaur to hold show of strength

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 14

Four months after she was expelled from the Shiromani Akali Dal, SGPC former chief Jagir Kaur has not relented. She has been daily holding meetings across Punjab, trying to align with certain sections to work towards her agenda of toppling the SAD leadership.

She has planned a show of strength, ‘Samvad’, at Desh Bhagat Yadgar Hall here on March 19, wherein she is likely to reveal her mind on her agenda.

