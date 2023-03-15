Jagir Kaur to hold show of strength

Jalandhar, March 14
Four months after she was expelled from the Shiromani Akali Dal, SGPC former chief Jagir Kaur has not relented. She has been daily holding meetings across Punjab, trying to align with certain sections to work towards her agenda of toppling the SAD leadership.
She has planned a show of strength, ‘Samvad’, at Desh Bhagat Yadgar Hall here on March 19, wherein she is likely to reveal her mind on her agenda.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
In first direct US-Russia encounter since Ukraine war, Russian jet ‘downs’ US spy drone over Black Sea
Moscow's ambassador to Washington calls incident a 'provocat...
US recognises McMahon Line as international boundary between China and Arunachal Pradesh: Resolution
The resolution pushes back against People's Republic of Chin...