Jagir Kaur’s Akali Dal return put off

The return of former SGPC chief and ex-Punjab minister Bibi Jagir Kaur to the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), scheduled for November 13, has been postponed.

Under the earlier plan, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal was to visit her residence in Begowal, Kapurthala district, on Friday. However, the programme has been deferred after Badal was called to New Delhi for a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah the same day. Jagir Kaur shared the information on her social media accounts on Thursday afternoon. The new date for rejoining is yet to be announced.

Jagir Kaur has been a member of the SAD (Punar Surjit), headed by Giani Harpreet Singh, for the past nearly two years. In recent months, she has publicly criticised the party for what she described as its lack of direction in state politics.