Jagmeet Brar denies anti-SAD remarks

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 27

Days after the disciplinary committee of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) issued a show-cause notice to Jagmeet Singh Brar over his alleged anti-party utterances, the leader, in his reply to the president, secretary-general, chairman and members of the committee, said he had never issued any statement, which goes against the spirit and discipline of the party.

“During all discussions at the core committee meetings to find the reasons for the party’s poor performance in the Assembly elections, every member gave their viewpoint. While the media has the right to interpret in their own way, the views given by me are always in the best interest of the party. Any statement, which I have issued, revolves around strengthening the party and this is the need of the hour,” he has stated in his reply.

He has further pointed out that as mentioned in the show-cause notice, I am not the convenor of the unity coordination committee but just a coordinator. Last week, Brar had been issued a notice by SAD disciplinary committee chairman Sikander Singh Maluka.

