Jagmohan Singh Raju resigns as Punjab BJP general secretary

In a significant development for Punjab’s BJP unit, Jagmohan Singh Raju, the party’s general secretary, has resigned from his post, citing serious organisational irregularities and resentment with district BJP president Harvinder Singh Sandhu. Raju, a former bureaucrat and BJP’s 2022 Assembly candidate from Amritsar East, submitted a detailed four-page resignation letter levelling grave allegations against state-level party officials.

Raju directly named BJP’s organisational general secretary Srivastava and Amritsar district president Harvinder Singh Sandhu in his resignation letter, accusing them of violating party norms and overstepping their authority. He also highlighted issues related to their behaviour and management style, which he claims have led to growing discontent within the party’s rank and file.

Earlier, Raju had publicly opposed the district president of BJP during Municipal Corporation elections over the distribution of party tickets. He had also demanded that Amritsar be given the status of a “Holy City” and wrote to the government and SGPC without the support of his party, which had a different stand on the issue.

Raju’s resignation comes at a time when the party is gearing up for internal organisational elections, adding to the growing turbulence in the state unit. Appointed as general secretary in September 2023, Raju is the first person in this position within Punjab BJP to resign mid-term, a post that is generally held for a fixed tenure.