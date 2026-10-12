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Home / Punjab / Jagtar Hawara’s release won’t hit law and order, will leave no stone unturned to free Bandi Singhs: CM Mann

Jagtar Hawara’s release won’t hit law and order, will leave no stone unturned to free Bandi Singhs: CM Mann

The Chief Minister added that he would also take up the parole cases of Paramjit Singh Bheora and Jagtar Singh Tara with the Governor of Punjab

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Jupinderjit Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:13 PM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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CM Mann said the Punjab Government had already assured the Centre and the Governor that law and order would be maintained if Jagtar Singh Hawara was granted parole to meet his ailing mother. File photos
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Ahead of the 2027 Assembly poll, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Monday reiterated his government’s commitment to pursue every legal and constitutional avenue to secure the release of Bandi Singhs, stressing that justice must not be delayed indefinitely.

Mann said the Punjab Government had already assured the Centre and the Governor that law and order would be maintained if Jagtar Singh Hawara was granted parole to meet his ailing mother. “Despite our assurances, the Centre has still not approved parole,” he said.

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The Chief Minister added that he would also take up the parole cases of Paramjit Singh Bheora and Jagtar Singh Tara with the Governor of Punjab, who is also the Administrator of Chandigarh. He urged Sikh organisations to keep their struggle peaceful and within the framework of law.

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In a post on X, Mann wrote: “Today, an important meeting was held with representatives of the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha. We assured them that our government is making continuous and sincere efforts to secure the early release of the Bandi Singhs. We are working with full urgency towards a meaningful resolution.”

During a meeting with Sikh organisations, farmers’ unions and other groups, Mann said, “Even if Jagtar Singh Hawara is granted parole for only a few days, it should serve as an example of how peace and harmony can be maintained in Punjab. This can pave the way for the release of other Bandi Singhs as well.”

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He cautioned that “certain groups sometimes deliberately resort to disruptive activities in an attempt to derail such movements and defame the image of Sikhs globally”.

The Chief Minister asked Advocate General Maninderjit Singh Bedi to examine each case from a legal perspective so that an amicable solution could be explored. He emphasised that the AAP government would not shy away from taking difficult but necessary steps to secure justice through lawful means.

Senior officials, including Chief Secretary KAP Sinha, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Alok Shekhar, Special DGP (Law and Order) PK Sinha, Principal Secretary (Jails) Bhawna Garg and Special Principal Secretary to the CM Kumar Amit, were present at the meeting.

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