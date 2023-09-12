Jagwinderjit Singh Sandhu elected chief of rural officers’ association

Our Correspondent

Chandigarh: Jagwinderjit Singh Sandhu, joint director, Rural Development and Panchayats, has been unanimously elected president of the Rural Development Officers’ Association. The association comprises all officers from the district level to additional director of the department. Sandhu has been serving the department for the past 35 years. tns

Panchayat secy dies by suicide

Fatehgarh Sahib: A panchayat secretary, identified as Gurwinder Singh, allegedly died by suicide by after consuming a poisonous substance at the Bassi Pathana Block Development and Panchayat Office (BDPO) on Monday. Office superintendent Navneet Kumar said the deceased was mentally upset. The police were investigating the matter.