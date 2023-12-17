Jail Dept's initiative to help improve inmates' education qualifications

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, December 16

Often in news for all wrong reasons, the state’s jails are trying their best to train inmates and support their long-term rehabilitation and integration through education.

As part of the government’s mission to transform the lives of inmates and enable them to join the mainstream as reformed convicts, the state Prisons Department is bearing the cost of education of inmates interested in enhancing their educational qualification.

Dedicated classrooms in prisons The Prisons Department will soon have classrooms with a capacity of 50 inmates in each jail to provide them a learning environment

A proposal regarding the same has already been submitted to the government. “The idea is to help the inmates utilise their time inside the prison in a productive manner,” said a senior official

Jail Department sources confirmed the development. Apart from providing curriculum books and libraries, jail officials are ensuring that the inmates are trained through various courses to bolster their long-term rehabilitation and subsequent integration into society.

According to information gathered by The Tribune, 438 inmates had enrolled for various degrees and courses from inside the jail walls in an effort to polish their educational skills.

The state currently has 31,000 inmates in 25 jails — including Central, district and subdivision prisons — across the state. The Prisons Department has ensured that a daily newspaper and a monthly book collection in libraries gets established in these jails.

The inmates have been placed in ‘A’, ‘B’ and ‘C’ categories on the basis of their educational qualification.

A total of 271 prisoners of category ‘A’ are nearly illiterate, who are being taught to read and write under the SCERT programme of the government, while the category ‘B’ inmates, eligible and interested in appearing in for 10th or 12th class board examination, are enrolled with National Institute of Open School. Currently, 54 inmates have been enrolled for this.

Similarly, category ‘C’ comprises 113 inmates, who have done their 12th class and are undergoing courses in various disciplines offered by Jagat Guru Nanak State Open University, Patiala.

“For the purpose of welfare of inmates and their rehabilitation, the programme was started in 2022 to impart education to inmates as per their calibre and previous record/education,” ADGP (Prisons) Arun Pal Singh said.

“The access to education not only improves the educational qualifications of inmates but also helps them cultivate good conduct during their term. This is considered as a bonus while considering their remission pleas,” the ADGP added.

A senior jail official said the idea behind promoting education among inmates is to inculcate a habit of learning and to provide them an opportunity to utilise their time in prison in a productive manner.

“Usually, the inmates who are into education are less likely to indulge in indiscipline. Most of them, rather, help the jail staff,” the official said.

In 2019, the state government had distributed religious literature in all prisons to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. Books written by renowned Sikh scholar Bhai Vir Singh, depicting the life of Guru Nanak Dev, and others on the teachings and philosophy of the Sikh Gurus, were distributed in the prisons.