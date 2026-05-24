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Home / Punjab / Jail fires, phones in inmates’ hands, cop shot dead: BJP MP Swati Maliwal tears into Punjab CM Mann

Jail fires, phones in inmates’ hands, cop shot dead: BJP MP Swati Maliwal tears into Punjab CM Mann

MP Swati Maliwal alleges that Punjab's law and order has 'completely collapsed' and CM Bhagwant Mann has 'abandoned his duties'

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ANI
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:22 PM May 24, 2026 IST
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Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal. File photo
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Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Swati Maliwal on Sunday criticised the Punjab Government over the deteriorating law-and-order situation in the state, alleging that "Punjab's law and order has completely collapsed."

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In a post on X, Maliwal referred to reports of unrest inside Punjab jails, alleging that inmates were involved in vandalism and arson while openly using mobile phones inside prison premises. She further claimed that prisoners were being provided "VIP facilities" in jails.

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“On one hand, this is the state of Punjab's jails. Inmates are creating chaos, vandalising, and setting fires. All inmates have phones in their hands too. Inmates in Punjab's jails are being given VIP facilities," she wrote.

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The Rajya Sabha MP also raised concerns over the killing of an on-duty Punjab Police ASI in Amritsar, stating that the incident reflected the worsening security situation in the state.

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"On the other hand, in Amritsar, an on-duty Punjab Police ASI was murdered in broad daylight. Crimes are on the rise in Punjab, the public is living in an atmosphere of fear, there is no control over criminals, and Punjab's CM has abandoned his duties to accept servitude to Kejriwal ji," she said.

The remarks come amid political attacks over the state's law-and-order situation following recent incidents in Punjab.

Earlier, an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of the Punjab Police was found dead with a gunshot wound on the Fatehgarh Churian-Majitha Road here, the police said on Sunday morning.

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