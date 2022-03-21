Jail inmate booked for ‘extortion’

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, March 20

The police have registered two FIRs against a jail inmate for demanding ransom from jewellers here. Tarsem, lodged in Faridkot Jail, called up jewellers and businessmen and sought money from them.

The police have registered the FIRs on the complaints of businessmen.

In the first case, Sanjeev Kumar, owner of Prince Jewellers located on Court Road here, lodged a complaint with the Kotwali police that he got a call on his mobile phone on March 19. The caller introduced himself as gangster Tarsem and demanded Rs 50,000 ransom. He also threatened that he should arrange the money without any delay, otherwise he would be killed.

After receiving the threat, the businessman gave information about the matter to his associates and relatives. Later, in a complaint to the police, he demanded legal action against the accused. Investigation officer Charanjit Singh said the accused would be arrested soon.

Similarly, Sukhwinder Singh, owner of Lakkhi Jewellers located on Mall Road in Goniana Mandi, has also filed a complaint with the Nehiawala Police that Tarsem Singh along with his associates, demanded ransom from him.

In the complaint, he said Tarsem Singh’s relative and partner threatened him over phone and asked him to pay Rs 80,000 as ransom. The gangster also called him from inside the jail and threatened him.

SHO Kaur Singh said a case had been registered. —