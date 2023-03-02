Jail inmate dies by suicide

PTI

Hoshiarpur, March 1

A man lodged in prison allegedly died by suicide in the premises of the

Central Jail here, the police said on Wednesday.

Rohit Vashisht (42), a resident of Hajipur, was found dead in the barrack's bathroom of the prison on Tuesday night, they said.

The police said he was sentenced to life imprisonment in a case registered under Section 302 of the IPC at the Mukerian police station on October 3, 2020. His body has been sent to a local government hospital for post-mortem, the police said.

#Hoshiarpur