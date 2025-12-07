DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Inmates, accomplices booked for attempted smuggling, attack on staff at Central Jail in Faridkot

Inmates, accomplices booked for attempted smuggling, attack on staff at Central Jail in Faridkot

Some undertrial prisoners raised slogans to incite other inmates and threatened the jail staff with arson

article_Author
Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Faridkot, Updated At : 04:48 PM Dec 07, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation. File
Advertisement

An FIR has been registered by the Faridkot City Police Station against six individuals, including five undertrial prisoners and one outside accomplice, following an incident at the Central Jail, Faridkot. The case was filed under Sections 111(2) and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and Sections 42 and 52A of the Prisons Act, 1894.

Advertisement

The incident occurred on Saturday evening after the jail control room received information that three suspicious individuals were seen circling outside the jail’s outer wall.

Advertisement

When challenged by duty staff, one individual threw 3-4 packets over the wall into the jail premises, which were suspected to contain lethal weapons, narcotics, and other prohibited items, before attempting to flee. The Line Officer, Karamjit Singh Bhullar, along with the jail staff, successfully apprehended one individual, while the other two accomplices escaped on a motorcycle.

Advertisement

The detained individual was identified as Yakub Ali. He confessed that the packets were meant for an inmate — Amarjit Singh, alias Nikka. Amarjit Singh later admitted that the packages were intended for his fellow inmate, Gagandeep Singh, alias Gora, the jail authorities claimed in the complaint lodged with the police.

Following this, a search was conducted in Cell No. 07 of Block 12, led by Deputy Superintendents Parminder Singh and Ravi Kumar, and Assistant Superintendent Gurcharan Singh. During the search, one mobile phone was recovered from the cell’s roof.

Advertisement

In the adjoining barracks, undertrial prisoners Gurpreet Singh, Mahinderpal, and Emanpreet Singh began raising slogans and inciting other inmates. They threatened the jail staff with arson.

Gurpreet and Mahinderpal then caused injury to themselves by hitting their heads against the wall and threatened to kill the jail administration and their families, reads the FIR.

The complaint, filed by Karamjit Singh Bhullar, notes that all the accused are already detained in connection with various serious cases.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts