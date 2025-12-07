Inmates, accomplices booked for attempted smuggling, attack on staff at Central Jail in Faridkot

An FIR has been registered by the Faridkot City Police Station against six individuals, including five undertrial prisoners and one outside accomplice, following an incident at the Central Jail, Faridkot. The case was filed under Sections 111(2) and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and Sections 42 and 52A of the Prisons Act, 1894.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening after the jail control room received information that three suspicious individuals were seen circling outside the jail’s outer wall.

When challenged by duty staff, one individual threw 3-4 packets over the wall into the jail premises, which were suspected to contain lethal weapons, narcotics, and other prohibited items, before attempting to flee. The Line Officer, Karamjit Singh Bhullar, along with the jail staff, successfully apprehended one individual, while the other two accomplices escaped on a motorcycle.

The detained individual was identified as Yakub Ali. He confessed that the packets were meant for an inmate — Amarjit Singh, alias Nikka. Amarjit Singh later admitted that the packages were intended for his fellow inmate, Gagandeep Singh, alias Gora, the jail authorities claimed in the complaint lodged with the police.

Following this, a search was conducted in Cell No. 07 of Block 12, led by Deputy Superintendents Parminder Singh and Ravi Kumar, and Assistant Superintendent Gurcharan Singh. During the search, one mobile phone was recovered from the cell’s roof.

In the adjoining barracks, undertrial prisoners Gurpreet Singh, Mahinderpal, and Emanpreet Singh began raising slogans and inciting other inmates. They threatened the jail staff with arson.

Gurpreet and Mahinderpal then caused injury to themselves by hitting their heads against the wall and threatened to kill the jail administration and their families, reads the FIR.

The complaint, filed by Karamjit Singh Bhullar, notes that all the accused are already detained in connection with various serious cases.