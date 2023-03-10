Jail inmates booked

Muktsar: The police have booked two jail inmates, Kuldeep Singh and Manjit Singh of Tarn Taran district, after seizing a smartphone during a surprise checking in the district jail on Saturday. A case under Section 52A of the Prisons Act has been registered. TNS

Protest near CM’s residence

Sangrur: Alleging that the poor were not getting wheat under the public distribution system, area residents, under the banner of Zameen Prapati Sangharash Committee, protested near the local residence of CM Bhagwant Mann. TNS

Sarpanch, husband booked

Fazilka: As many as nine persons, including a woman sarpanch and her husband have been booked for allegedly misappropriating building material in Ladhuka village. The accused have been booked under Sections 379, 427, 411 and 120, IPC, and Section 3, Prevention of Public Property Act. OC

Jio 5G services in Pathankot

Pathankot: Reliance Jio has announced the launch of its ‘True 5G’ services in the city. In a press release, the telecom operator said it had launched its 5G services in 15 cities of Punjab, including in Pathankot. TNS

Legacy waste

Local Government Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar said they would spend Rs 1.21 crore for bioremediation of legacy waste in Batala. He said the process has already commenced. The minister directed officials to ensure transparency in the department.

Assn calls on Speaker

Members of the Kotkapura Pesticide Association led by Rajan Garg witnessed the Vidhan Sabha proceedings on Thursday. They called on Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan. The association lauded the Aam Aadmi Party government for providing free electricity and transparent administration to the masses in the state.

