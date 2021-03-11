Jail inmates clash, 5 injured in Muktsar

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, April 29



In a clash between two groups of inmates at the district jail on Thursday, five people, including two cops, were left injured. Those booked include Kuljit Gandhi, Sumesh Billa, Baldev Bittu, Khushhal Singh, Gurwinder Singh, Sunny, Mani, Rajinder Johny and Amandeep. Head Constable Sukhwinder Singh and Warden Jasvir Singh were also attacked.