Jail official suspended for graft in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, January 29

Following a departmental inquiry conducted on the orders of the Additional DGP (prisons), the Jail Department has suspended an Assistant Superintendent posted at the Patiala Central Jail.

The official had allegedly received Rs 12,500 from an inmate in lieu of providing him “special facilities on the jail premises”.

According to officials, Kamaljit Singh, Assistant Superintendent of the Central Jail, was suspended for allegedly accepting the bribe amount into his account.

The inmate, Jagjit Singh, who is facing the NDPS Act case and is lodged in the Patiala Central Jail, had alleged that the accused officer had accepted the bribe money in June 2022 but was again harassing him over the issue.

Almost a fortnight back, he filed a formal complaint following which the action was taken.