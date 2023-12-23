Jail Supdt suspended, seven booked for thrashing inmate

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, December 22

After a prisoner was thrashed in Central Jail here, the Punjab Prisons Department has ordered the suspension of the Jail Superintendent. Also, a case has been registered against seven jail employees and unidentified persons. The Punjab and Haryana High Court had taken a stern view in the case.

According to information, Harinderpal Singh alias Hinda of district Jalandhar is serving sentence in a murder case in Central Jail, Hoshiarpur. His lawyer said Jail Superintendent Joginder Pal used to force Harinderpal to do illegal work and he was also beaten up.

Hinda, through his lawyer, filed a writ petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, requesting action against the culprits. It was appealed to preserve the footage of the CCTV cameras of the jail.

In the meantime, an investigation report was submitted to the department by inquiry officer SS Maan. In the report, the allegation was denied and it was only said there was heated arguments between them.

On the basis of the report, ADGP (Jail) had filed an affidavit in the High Court that no such incident had taken place, but Hinda’s lawyer showed the footage in the High Court, in which Hinda could be seen being beaten up. The court summoned the ADGP (Jail) and he submitted an apology in the court.

On Thursday, the matter was again heard by the court and the ADGP, Prisons, submitted an affidavit in the court that the matter was got re-inquired by IG (Jail) Roop Kumar Arora and on the basis of this report strict disciplinary action was initiated against the Superintendent of Central Jail Joginder Pal Singh.

Also, departmental action was recommended against Amritpal Singh, Additional Superintendent. Also the court was informed that action was already initiated against DIG Sukhmander Singh Maan for submitting ‘defective’ inquiry.

