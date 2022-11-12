Ferozepur: Jail Superintendent held for 'providing' cellphones, drugs to inmates

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, November 11

The Ferozepur police today arrested the Deputy Superintendent (DSP) of the Central Jail here for allegedly providing SIM cards, drugs and mobile phones to inmates.

Sources in the jail said Gurcharan Singh Dhaliwal, the erring DSP-level officer, was apparently charging money from the imprisoned criminals for providing them mobile phones and other banned items.

More than 70 cellphones were recovered from the Central Jail here last month.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Surinder Lamba said Inspector Mohit Dhawan, SHO, Ferozepur city police station, had received inputs that Dhaliwal, in connivance with some other jail officials, was allegedly providing mobile phones and drugs to inmates.

“As per the initial information, drugs, cellphones and other banned items were being provided to jail inmates with the help of jail staff members,” the SSP said, adding that Dhaliwal had provided five cellphones a few days ago to gangsters and drug smugglers lodged in the high-security zone of the jail.

“The DSP-level officer was allegedly in touch with various subversive elements and cross-border smugglers,” Lamba said. He added that the police also received information that Dhaliwal, along with his other accomplices, was planning to bring a huge consignment of mobiles and drugs from across the border with the help of a drone.

A case has been registered against Dhaliwal on the basis of a tip-off received by Dhawan under Sections 120B of the IPC, Sections 7 and 8 of the Prevention to Corruption Act, Section 42 of the Prisons Act, and Section 23 and 29 of the NDPS Act at the city police station.

Dhaliwal has been remanded to five-day police custody after being produced in a local court today.

Nothing was recovered from the accused before the registration of the FIR.

The SHO said he was on routine checking and had reached near the Bagdadi Gate area when an informer told him that Dhaliwal, with the help of his subordinates at the Central Jail, was supplying mobile phones and drugs to inmates.

“Two mobile phones bearing numbers 96466-85719 and 99141-87049 were being used by prisoners in the jail premises. These numbers were provided by the accused,” the SHO said. “Probe is underway. We are not ruling out the possibility of the involvement of a few more officials and employees of the Jail Department in the case,” Dhawan said.

Doctor held in Aug for supplying narcotics

Earlier on August 25, the sleuths of the Special Task Force had arrested a government doctor posted at the Central Jail hospital here

The sleuths had recovered 8-gm heroin, 14 cigarette lighters, used silver paper and a half burnt currency note from the accused, Dr Shashi Bhushan

