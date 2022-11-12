 Ferozepur: Jail Superintendent held for 'providing' cellphones, drugs to inmates : The Tribune India

Ferozepur: Jail Superintendent held for 'providing' cellphones, drugs to inmates

Drugs and cellphones were being provided to inmates with the help of jail staff members. Gurcharan Singh Dhaliwal had provided five cellphones a few days ago to gangsters lodged in the high-security zone, says SSP Surinder Lamba.



Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, November 11

The Ferozepur police today arrested the Deputy Superintendent (DSP) of the Central Jail here for allegedly providing SIM cards, drugs and mobile phones to inmates.

Sources in the jail said Gurcharan Singh Dhaliwal, the erring DSP-level officer, was apparently charging money from the imprisoned criminals for providing them mobile phones and other banned items.

More than 70 cellphones were recovered from the Central Jail here last month.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Surinder Lamba said Inspector Mohit Dhawan, SHO, Ferozepur city police station, had received inputs that Dhaliwal, in connivance with some other jail officials, was allegedly providing mobile phones and drugs to inmates.

“As per the initial information, drugs, cellphones and other banned items were being provided to jail inmates with the help of jail staff members,” the SSP said, adding that Dhaliwal had provided five cellphones a few days ago to gangsters and drug smugglers lodged in the high-security zone of the jail.

“The DSP-level officer was allegedly in touch with various subversive elements and cross-border smugglers,” Lamba said. He added that the police also received information that Dhaliwal, along with his other accomplices, was planning to bring a huge consignment of mobiles and drugs from across the border with the help of a drone.

A case has been registered against Dhaliwal on the basis of a tip-off received by Dhawan under Sections 120B of the IPC, Sections 7 and 8 of the Prevention to Corruption Act, Section 42 of the Prisons Act, and Section 23 and 29 of the NDPS Act at the city police station.

Dhaliwal has been remanded to five-day police custody after being produced in a local court today.

Nothing was recovered from the accused before the registration of the FIR.

The SHO said he was on routine checking and had reached near the Bagdadi Gate area when an informer told him that Dhaliwal, with the help of his subordinates at the Central Jail, was supplying mobile phones and drugs to inmates.

“Two mobile phones bearing numbers 96466-85719 and 99141-87049 were being used by prisoners in the jail premises. These numbers were provided by the accused,” the SHO said. “Probe is underway. We are not ruling out the possibility of the involvement of a few more officials and employees of the Jail Department in the case,” Dhawan said.

Five phones supplied a few days ago

Doctor held in Aug for supplying narcotics

  • Earlier on August 25, the sleuths of the Special Task Force had arrested a government doctor posted at the Central Jail hospital here
  • The sleuths had recovered 8-gm heroin, 14 cigarette lighters, used silver paper and a half burnt currency note from the accused, Dr Shashi Bhushan

#Ferozepur

Sidhu Moosewala's latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release
Lifestyle

Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release

Nihang finds love in Belgian kudi
Punjab

Nihang Sikh finds love in Belgian kudi

Poor students crack entrance, but unable to pay MBBS fee
Punjab

Poor students crack entrance in Punjab, but unable to pay MBBS fee

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage
Trending

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers' examination admit card; probe ordered
Nation

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers' examination admit card; probe ordered

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally
Haryana

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally

Chandigarh's air quality dips to 'poor', experts blame it on farm fires
Chandigarh

Chandigarh’s air quality dips to ‘poor’, experts blame it on farm fires

Elon Musk 'tweets' lyrics of Bhojpuri song 'Lollipop lagelu' on Twitter but here's a catch
Trending

Elon Musk 'tweets' lyrics of Bhojpuri song 'Lollipop lagelu' on Twitter but here's a catch

Himachal Pradesh Election 2022 LIVE updates: Single-phase polling begins for 68 assembly seats in the hill state

Himachal Pradesh Election 2022 LIVE updates: Amid cold weather voting picks up for 68 Assembly seats in hill state, 11 pc till 11 am

Brisk voting despite cold, netas seek blessings of local deities

Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Netas seek blessings of local deities

CM Jai Ram Thakur asks people to vote in large numbers to help build 'prosperous Himachal'

CM Jai Ram Thakur asks people to vote in large numbers to help build ‘prosperous Himachal’

The chief minister also responds to Prime Minister Narendra ...

Polling under way to elect sarpanches, panches in 9 Haryana districts

Polling under way to elect sarpanches, panches in 9 Haryana districts

The polling is being held for the post of 2,683 sarpanches a...

As farm fires in Punjab reach highest this season, Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor'

As farm fires in Punjab reach highest this season, Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor'

Minimum temperature settles at 12.6 degrees Celsius


Suri murder: Police likely to take action against 'negligent' cops

Sudhir Suri murder: Police likely to take action against ‘negligent’ cops

Battle of Saragarhi example of unparalleled zeal, courage: Nijjar

If Rajiv Gandhi's killers can be released, why not 'Bandi Singhs', asks SGPC chief

Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh's supporters continue stir against recarpeting work in Amritsar

Antique Buddha sculpture seized from Attari termed 'rarest of rare'

Admn's apathy at rock bottom, Nek Chand museum a dream

Chandigarh Admn’s apathy at rock bottom, Nek Chand museum a dream

Chandigarh mayoral poll results upheld by High Court

Chandigarh AQI level improves to 'moderate'

93 rounded up during search operations in Mohali, Fatehgarh Sahib, Rupnagar

JE suspended for failing to maintain cycle tracks in Chandigarh

As farm fires in Punjab reach highest this season, Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor'

As farm fires in Punjab reach highest this season, Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor'

Noida cops arrest 8 with over Rs 2 crore

SC refuses to ask Centre to respond to Dy CM's affidavit

Metro operations to be partially curtailed on Blue Line tomorrow

Trial runs for priority section to begin on main line in Dec

10 months on, streetlights yet to be made functional

10 months on, streetlights yet to be made functional in Jalandhar

Elderly man's blind murder case solved in Nawanshahr, 3 in police net

Jalandhar: Drug peddler held with illegal arms

Dengue stings 2 more in Jalandhar district, tally reaches 326

Farmers begin indefinite stir outside residences of Dasuya, Tanda MLAs

3 held with drugs, arms in Ludhiana

3 held with drugs, arms in Ludhiana

Panel formed to look into alleged encroachments on green belts in Ludhiana

Use plastic waste to build roads, Ludhiana civic body told

Stubble burning: 1K farmers fined, blacklisted in Ludhiana

Ludhiana shop owner loses Rs 5 lakh in currency exchange fraud

MC to buy smog gun to tackle air pollution

MC to buy smog gun to tackle air pollution

3-storey shop gutted, no one hurt

Rajpura man ends life; ex-MLA, son booked

Stones thrown at varsity prof's house, probe on

Delhi Police nab 3 for Dera Sacha Sauda follower's killing in Punjab's Kotkapura