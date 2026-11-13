Jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh gets one-day parole to attend grandmother’s last rites

Jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh has been granted one-day parole to attend the funeral and final rites of his grandmother, Mata Charan Kaur, who died after a prolonged illness.

His uncle, Harjeet Singh, has reportedly been granted three-day parole, while his cousin, Sukhman Singh, has received parole for two days, according to a party leader.

The state government has imposed several security-related terms and conditions for granting parole to Amritpal Singh. The final order, expected later in the day, is likely to spell out the specific conditions under which the MP will be allowed to attend the funeral.

Further details regarding Amritpal Singh's movement and security arrangements are expected after the formal order is issued.