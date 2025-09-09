DT
PT
Home / Punjab / Jailed MP Amritpal, MP Sarabjit Khalsa boycott V-P poll

Jailed MP Amritpal, MP Sarabjit Khalsa boycott V-P poll

Amritpal Singh’s father Tarsem Singh said this was not just a political decision but also a principled and historic protest for the rights and justice of Punjab
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 06:59 PM Sep 09, 2025 IST
Amritpal Singh. File photo
Jailed MP Amritpal Singh’s father Tarsem Singh, in a statement issued here today said that Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) boycotted today’s vice-presidential polls in order to protest against the “injustice” to Punjab.

He said that the current situation in the border state was very serious as floods had destroyed homes, fields and livelihoods. These floods are not only a natural calamity but also the result of the negligence of governments in Punjab and at the Centre, he alleged.

“Sadly, the Central Government failed to announce timely relief package, exposing its apathy towards Punjab,” Tarsem Singh said.

He said both the MPs, including Amritpal Singh and Sarabjit Singh Khalsa, has decided not to poll in the vice-presidential election as a mark of protest. He said this was not just a political decision but also a principled and historic protest for the rights and justice of Punjab.

He added that Sikh political prisoners, despite having completed their sentences, are still not being released. He said that Amritpal Singh, who was sent to Parliament with the highest margin of votes, has been targeted with NSA for the third time.

“Both the BJP and Congress are equally responsible for betraying Punjab,” he said.

