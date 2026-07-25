Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh’s father, Tarsem Singh, has shared a letter in which his son, the elected Member of Parliament (MP) from Khadoor Sahib, has sought permission from the Speaker to attend the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament from 20 July to 13 August.

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Tarsem Singh said that despite being an elected MP since 2024, his son had not been allowed to attend any sessions of Parliament. He said this has prevented Amritpal Singh from raising issues concerning his constituency and fulfilling his parliamentary duties.

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Tarsem Singh also alleged that Amritpal Singh has been denied access to MPLAD funds, hampering development work in the Khadoor Sahib constituency.

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He further pointed out that even after the revocation of the National Security Act (NSA), Amritpal Singh continues to be detained in Dibrugarh Central Jail, Assam. He claimed that the continued detention is aimed at preventing Singh from discharging his constitutional responsibilities as an MP.

In his representation, MP Amritpal Singh, a resident of Jallupur Khera village, Baba Bakala tehsil, Amritsar, and presently lodged in Central Jail, Dibrugarh, Assam, stressed the urgency of raising several key issues in Parliament.

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He cited the growing drug menace in Punjab, recurring monsoon floods and the deteriorating law and order situation as matters requiring immediate national attention. He argued that his participation in the Monsoon Session was essential to ensure that the concerns of nearly 20 lakh constituents were heard.

"The deteriorating law and order situation in Punjab, particularly in my constituency, is a serious matter of concern. Incidents of extortion, dacoity and kidnapping have been increasing day by day, creating fear and insecurity among the people. These issues deserve urgent discussion in Parliament, and as the elected representative of my constituency, I consider it my duty to bring them before the House," Amritpal Singh stated in his representation.

In the letter addressed to the Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Amritpal Singh said that he had made several requests on earlier occasions seeking permission to participate in parliamentary proceedings.

"However, I was unfortunately not permitted to do so. I once again humbly request your kind consideration to permit me to attend the forthcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament from July 20 to August 13, subject to such conditions as may be deemed appropriate, so that I may effectively discharge my constitutional duties as a Member of Parliament," the letter states. A copy of the letter is with The Tribune.