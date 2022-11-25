Delhi minister Satyendar Jain entitled to required facilities in jail: Punjab minister Harjot Singh Bains

Ropar, November 24
Following videos of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain having massage and lavish food in his cell at Tihar Jail going viral, Punjab Jail Minister Harjot Singh Bains targeted the Union Home Ministry here today.
Justifying the facilities being provided to Jain in the jail, he said no rules were violated as being a patient, he was entitled to the required therapy and food.
He was interacting with mediapersons after attending a “kavi darbar”, organised by the Department of Languages at the local government college.
Bains said Guru Gobind Singh chose the land of “Puadh” for the creation of the Khalsa Panth. “It was only because of God’s blessings that I have got an opportunity to represent Sri Anandpur Sahib as an MLA,” said Bains.
I enjoyed ‘Puadhi’ language at the special ‘kavi darbar, added the minister.
