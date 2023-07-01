Jain re-appointed Additional Solicitor General

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 30

Former MP from Chandigarh and senior advocate Satya Pal Jain has been re-appointed as the Additional Solicitor General of India in the Punjab and Haryana High Court by the President for a fourth term up to June 30, 2026.

The post of Additional Solicitor-General in Chandigarh was created by the Union Cabinet in December 2014 and Jain was the first to be appointed in April 2015. As the Additional Solicitor General, Jain is the litigation in-charge for all cases of the Central Government in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

A Government of India panel of about 130 lawyers works under him in the High Court and Jain is responsible for distribution and allotment of cases among them. He is also the overall in-charge of the Government of India’s litigation in the district and subordinate courts in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.