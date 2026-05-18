Jaitu candidate set to win unopposed

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has secured an early advantage in the Jaitu Municipal Council elections, with its candidate Pritam Kaur set to be elected unopposed from Ward No.1.

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She was the only candidate who filed papers from the ward. The deadline to file nominations ended on Saturday. Since no other political party or independent candidate filed a nomination against her, her victory is now a formality.

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Local AAP leaders and supporters celebrated the development, calling it a positive sign for the party.