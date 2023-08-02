Jakhar blames government for flood situation

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, August 1

State BJP chief Sunil Jakhar on Tuesday lashed out at the AAP government, holding it responsible for the flood-like situation in Punjab. Jakhar said this situation took alarming shape due to negligence of the state government. Jakhar had come to Ferozepur to meet party workers and resolve their issues.

Jakhar said that the officials from the administration were complaining that the MLAs were not allowing them to help the needy people and were asking the bureaucrats to redirect them to their offices and to help them directly.

He alleged that few AAP MLAs had formed a ‘gang’ and were blackmailing people to make money. There were several MLAs who had zero bank balance before the polls, and now they were spending lakhs of rupees in their private functions.

