Jakhar calls for ensuring safety of Randhawa’s kin

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) state president Sunil Jakhar has demanded security for Punjab warehousing Corporation district manager Gagandeep Singh Randhawa’s family.

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In a statement, Jakhar said supporters of former minister Laljit Singh Bhullar were still raising slogans in his support, while the government had made no arrangements for the family’s safety. “Moreover, not a single official has reached out to the family to express condolences,” he said.

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The leader said Randhawa’s wife belongs to a truthful and honest family, adding, “She has not bowed before government pressure and is fearlessly fighting for justice for her husband, knowing that he was a truthful and honest individual.”