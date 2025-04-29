Jakhar calls for Punjab solidarity with J&K after Pahalgam attack

BJP leader Sunil Jakhar on Tuesday expressed deep anguish over the tragic incident in Pahalgam and called for a united show of solidarity from Punjab towards the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a heartfelt statement, Jakhar said, “What happened in Pahalgam has shaken all of us — not just as citizens of this country, but as human beings.” Reflecting on Punjab’s own painful history as a border state that has suffered the scars and shadows of terrorism for decades, he emphasized the shared trauma, loss, and long struggle for justice and healing that communities endure after such tragedies.

Extending his wholehearted support to the statement made by Omar Abdullah in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Jakhar lauded his refusal to politicize the tragedy and his acknowledgment of the Sikh community’s selfless service during the crisis.

He described this gesture as truly reflecting the soul of India and resonating deeply with the spirit of Punjabiyat — compassion, courage, and resilience in the face of adversity.

“To honor that spirit and to stand with our brothers and sisters in Jammu and Kashmir in this hour of grief, I call upon the Chief Minister of Punjab to lead an all-party delegation to J&K,” Jakhar said.

He stressed that solidarity must not only be spoken of, but demonstrated through action, by carrying the message of peace and brotherhood, not as politicians, but as human beings.

“Today, more than ever, the nation needs healing — and that healing begins with empathy, unity, and action,” Jakhar added.