Jakhar dares AAP to field Kejriwal, Sisodia in Punjab polls, says he will take them on

Former Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar on Thursday dared the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab to field its supremo Arvind Kejriwal or state in-charge Manish Sisodia in the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, saying he was ready to take them on.

"I will take them on," Jakhar said, reiterating his willingness to contest the Assembly elections in Punjab after having earlier declined to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

In an exclusive interview with The Tribune last week, Jakhar had said he was open to taking up any responsibility the party assigned him in the interest of Punjab.

Today, he reiterated his stand, adding that he had no hesitation in contesting against Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann from Dhuri if the BJP so decided.

Advertisement

"I would rather AAP field the Delhi gang — Arvind Kejriwal or, if not him, then Manish Sisodia. And I will be happy to take them on," he said.

His remarks came as the election scene in Punjab heats up ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections and AAP announced its second list of candidates today.