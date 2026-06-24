Jakhar dares Punjab CM to resign, says Mann is challenging Sri Akal Takth

The BJP today stepped up attack on Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over the alleged video row and said the video in question is not a political issue, but a serious matter related to the religious sentiments of the ‘Nanak Naam Leva Sangat’.

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“Intoxicated by power, the Chief Minister is challenging Sri Akal Takht Sahib. The issue of Chief Minister’s viral video is not political at all, but one connected with religious sentiments. It is a matter concerning the religious sentiments of the Nanak Naam Leva Sangat. The real issue is how an arrogant individual is challenging the supreme Sri Akal Takht Sahib,” said BJP chief Sunil Jakhar.

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He said: “Despite everything that has happened, if a person accused of disrespecting the Guru Sahiban continues to remain in power on the land of the Gurus, how will we be able to raise our voice against challenges to our faith arising around the world?”

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“This is something Punjab needs to reflect upon. Can a Sikh tolerate this?” Jakhar went on to question.

He further stated: "If Mann wants to leave the decision to the people, then, just as Arvind Kejriwal sought a mandate from the people in Delhi (and the people sent him home), he should also resign and go before the people and see for yourself."

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“Sikhs of the Guru follow the teaching, ‘Sees Diya Par Sirar Na Diya’ (‘One may give one’s head, but never surrender one’s principles or honour’). This grave sin cannot be escaped through the power of office.

“For a Sikh, there is no one above the Guru. The Guru Sahib and the Sangat will deliver justice,” said Jakhar as he dared Mann to resign.

He further stated that it is deeply unfortunate that a person born on the soil of Punjab and familiar with its religion and history has become so ‘intoxicated’ by power that he is challenging Sri Akal Takht Sahib. He added that whoever has confronted Sri Akal Takht Sahib in the past has eventually lost their very existence.