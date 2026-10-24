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Home / Punjab / Jakhar pays tribute to Parvinder Jhota, urges CBI to probe role of drug inspector posted at headquarters

Jakhar pays tribute to Parvinder Jhota, urges CBI to probe role of drug inspector posted at headquarters

BJP leader urges the CBI to widen its investigation into drug-related cases and examine the role of a drug inspector posted at headquarters

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Tribune News Service
Mansa, Updated At : 05:33 PM Oct 24, 2026 IST
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Former Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar meets slain anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota's father Bhim Singh in Mansa on Saturday. Tribune Photo
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Former Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar on Saturday paid tribute to slain anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa. Jakhar said Jhota had sown the seeds of an anti-drug movement that Punjab, as a collective, had failed to carry forward effectively.

Jakhar said that people across Punjab were making every possible effort at their own level to fight the drug menace. Expressing grief, he said that, alongside deaths caused by drug overdoses, the safety of those speaking out against drugs had also become a serious concern.

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He said the campaign Jhota launched had given a new direction to the fight against drugs. Its purpose was not to target anyone but to save Punjab from the scourge of drugs. However, Parvinder had to sacrifice his life in this struggle.

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Questioning Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for speaking in the Assembly about being stopped at an airport instead of raising the case of Parvinder Singh Jhota, Jakhar said the Chief Minister appeared unconcerned about the problems and suffering of Punjab’s people and was instead lamenting being stopped for security checks at the airport.

On this occasion, Jakhar appealed to the CBI to broaden its investigations into drug-related cases and examine the role of a drug inspector posted at headquarters, so every aspect could be investigated impartially and anyone found guilty could face action under the law.

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