Jakhar refuses to comment on re-alliance with Akali Dal

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 6

Amid buzz of the BJP’s realignment with SAD, the newly elected Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar preferred to reserve his comments whereas senior leaders accompanying him during his Amritsar visit hinted that there were negligible chances of such development.

Punjab BJP in-charge Vijay Rupani exuded confidence that the party would strengthen its base and make its presence felt in the state solely under Jakhar’s leadership.

Negating any official move to have realignment with the SAD, he said the BJP would exclusively contest all 13 Lok Sabha seats in 2024. “I clarify that we will proceed solely in the coming days and perform well in Punjab,” he said.

The newly elected Punjab BJP president paid obeisance at the Golden Temple, Durgiana Mandir and Ram Tirath Sthal here today. The occasion was even more significant as officials of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) acknowledged Jakhar’s visit and honoured him officially at the information office by presenting him a portrait of the Golden Temple and religious literature.

Jakhar said he had come to seek blessings of the Almighty before starting off his new innings. He said his prime focus would be to address the challenges faced by the state and work towards a brighter future for Punjab.

When questioned about the rumours of realignment with the SAD, Jakhar said he would soon clarify the party’s stance on the issue.

Manjinder Sirsa said instead of contemplating alliance with anyone in the state, the BJP should reach out to the masses directly.