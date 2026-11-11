Jakhar says BJP will order inquiry into PPSC exam scam after forming government in Punjab 

Former Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar on Wednesday said his party would order a thorough inquiry into the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) recruitment scam after forming the state government in the 2027 Assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference here, Jakhar asked Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal to "come clean" so that candidates upset over the alleged irregularities could get clarity.

He demanded a CBI probe into the alleged scam in the recruitment and said, "The BJP will do it if you didn't."

Jakhar also claimed that the family of a former DIG had benefited from recruitment under the sports quota. He did not offer documents in support of this at the press conference.

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Several candidates who attended the press conference alleged technical flaws in the selection process.

The candidates alleged that of the 751 candidates who cleared the Mains, 86 appeared in clusters of consecutive roll numbers, with some rows having six, four or three successive numbers. They said the number of vacancies and that of Mains candidates was far higher this year, which should have led to wider scattering of selected roll numbers rather than clustering.

They said the PPSC chairman had defended the pattern by saying that consecutive-row selections also occurred in the 2018 and 2020 recruitments. The candidates countered that the scale of this year's exam made the clustering harder to explain.

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They cited certain court rulings, which, they said, held that clustering of roll numbers should be scrutinised at the earliest.

The candidates questioned the transparency of the evaluation. They asked what qualifications the evaluators were required to hold, claiming that research scholars had checked the papers while some aspirants were PhD students themselves. They also asked whether evaluators were appointed subject-wise, whether moderation and standardisation were applied as in the UPSC and other state services, and whether the marking scheme was consistent, objective and auditable.

The candidates said the result declared on November 4 was an eight-page PDF carrying only roll numbers, with no names and no category-wise break-up. They noted that the UPSC and other state commissions published name lists.