Home / Punjab / Jakhar slams Punjab AAP over ‘politically motivated’ FIR in Atishi video row

Jakhar slams Punjab AAP over ‘politically motivated’ FIR in Atishi video row

Congress leader Sukhpal Khaira, who faced protests by AAP workers for circulating the video, said his stand stood vindicated

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:03 PM Jan 17, 2026 IST
Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar. File photo
Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar has strongly criticised the AAP government in Punjab over what he called a politically motivated FIR in connection with a video of Delhi AAP leader Atishi, alleging disrespect towards Sikh Gurus.

Congress leader Sukhpal Khaira, who faced protests by AAP workers for circulating the video, said his stand stood vindicated and action should be taken for the false FIR registered by the Punjab Police.

Their remarks came after Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta confirmed that a forensic examination of the clip found it to be genuine and free from tampering.

In a tweet, Jakhar said, “After a forensic examination of the video of AAP leader Atishi, conducted by the Delhi Legislative Assembly, the Speaker has clearly stated that there was no tampering with the video. After these facts came to light, the forensic investigation conducted by the Punjab Police has automatically come under suspicion, because the Punjab Police had claimed that the video was tampered with.” He further accused the Punjab Government of trying to protect its leader and termed their actions “extremely condemnable.”

