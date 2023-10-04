Jakhar takes dig at Mann over inaugurations

Chandigarh, October 3
Taking a dig at AAP’s desperation to seek credit for acts which are otherwise part of normal government functioning, Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar said Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had been elected by Punjabis and he should not depend on an outside CM for inaugurations.
“Is Punjab without a CM? Do we need to call a CM from another state for inaugurations?”Jakhar quipped.
He said it was regretful that thousands of state teachers and officials were forced to make the Patiala visit of Delhi CM look like a success.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Should majority get all rights?' PM Modi takes swipe at Rahul's 'aabadi-haq' remark
Says poor largest segment in country, deserve first right on...
Delhi cops raid NewsClick scribes, arrest founder in anti-terror case
30 locations linked to news portal, journalists searched; di...