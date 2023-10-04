Jakhar takes dig at Mann over inaugurations

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 3

Taking a dig at AAP’s desperation to seek credit for acts which are otherwise part of normal government functioning, Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar said Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had been elected by Punjabis and he should not depend on an outside CM for inaugurations.

“Is Punjab without a CM? Do we need to call a CM from another state for inaugurations?”Jakhar quipped.

He said it was regretful that thousands of state teachers and officials were forced to make the Patiala visit of Delhi CM look like a success.

#Bhagwant Mann #BJP #Sunil Jakhar