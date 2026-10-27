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Home / Punjab / Jakhar writes to Amit Shah, seeks NIA probe into drug, gangster and arms networks in Punjab

Jakhar writes to Amit Shah, seeks NIA probe into drug, gangster and arms networks in Punjab

BJP leader cites Nathana heroin case, Dubai-based Harry and arrest of anti-drone unit constable Karandeep Singh

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Jupinderjit Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:19 PM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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Former Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into drug trafficking, gangster activities and an alleged international arms trafficking network operating in Punjab.

In his letter dated October 26, Jakhar said the situation in the state was “spiralling out of control owing to the failure of the state government”.

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He cited two cases to flag what he described as links between drug trafficking, organised crime and cross-border networks.

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The first relates to the recovery of 4 kg of heroin in 2023 in a case registered at the Nathana police station in Bathinda district. Jakhar said the investigation revealed that the heroin had allegedly been procured at the instance of a man identified as Harry, who was lodged in Ferozepur jail at the time.

Harry was serving a 20-year sentence in a murder case and had seven other cases registered against him, the letter stated.

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Jakhar alleged that police officials, in connivance with others, facilitated Harry's release on parole and subsequently helped him flee to Dubai. He claimed that Harry was now operating a network involved in drug trafficking, extortion and gangster activities from Dubai, with operations allegedly extending from Abohar to Ludhiana. He also claimed that the Punjab government had reportedly closed Harry's file.

The second case concerns the arrest of Karandeep Singh, a constable in the Punjab government's Anti-Drone Unit, from whom 25 kg of heroin was allegedly recovered. According to Jakhar, Singh reportedly disclosed that he had arranged 24 other such deliveries. Those involved in the network were allegedly procuring heroin and weapons from Pakistan, he said.

Jakhar said the cases indicated a possible cross-border network facilitating the trafficking of drugs and weapons from Pakistan, alongside extortion and gangster activities.

He urged Shah to direct the NIA to investigate both cases within a stipulated timeframe, arguing that the alleged links had implications for national security. A comprehensive investigation, he added, could establish the identities and roles of other influential people allegedly involved in the network.

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